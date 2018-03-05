Brighton Manager Chris Hughton Basks in Glory of 'Massive' Win After Beating Arsenal 2-1

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has declared his victory over Arsenal as "massive", after their 2-1 Premier League victory over the Gunners saw them seal a crucial three points in their fight against relegation.

Speaking after the famous win, via Sky Sports, the former Newcastle United boss was full of praise for his plucky side, and stated that he was particularly pleased to get a win over one of the league's so-called 'Big Six' teams.

Hughton said: "For us it is massive. It is our first win against one of the top six. We found it difficult.

FT: Outstanding! A resolute second-half performance sees Albion hold onto their 2-1 lead to beat @Arsenal at the Amex Stadium. Dunk and Murray scored before Aubameyang pulled one back. The Seagulls move seven points clear of the @premierleague drop zone. #BHAFC 2 #AFC 1 #BHAARS pic.twitter.com/z3cGSY8JQX — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) March 4, 2018

"We spoke before about how we had done really well against Manchester United, but that against everyone else we found it really difficult. I thought we started the game really well and I think that allowed us in some ways to hold on at the end. But we started well enough and we showed good intent and probably is about the form we are in that allowed it."





Early goals from centre-back Lewis Dunk and veteran striker Glenn Murray gave the Seagulls an early lead, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled a goal back for Arsenal before the break. After a resilient display in the second half, Hughton's men held on for the win, which moved them seven points clear of the dreaded relegation zone.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Hughton also discussed his under-fire opposition manager Arsène Wenger, who faced a barrage of verbal abuse from some sections of the Gunners away support after the loss.

"Knowing him (Wenger) as I do, yes (I am confident he will turn it around)," he said. "I was very complimentary about him coming into this game and I will always remain very complimentary. Arsene is a top manager who has been through a difficult period and there is not anybody who is as experienced as him, certainly in this Premier League."





Brighton return to action next Saturday, when they take on Sam Allardyce's struggling Everton at Goodison Park.



