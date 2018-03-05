Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Eyes Summer Reunion With Bayern Munich Enforcer

Antonio Conte is said to be keen on bringing Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Chilean is set to be made available by the German champions, and a trip to the Premier League is certainly within the realms of possibility.

Now that Leon Goretzka's free transfer to the Allianz Arena has been confirmed, the club are now thinking forward to the summer, and how the midfielder will fit into the squad. That, according to reports, is said to be where Vidal departs; the Bavarian side not wishing for their new man to have to compete with Vidal.

Enter Antonio Conte and his briliant relationship with the 30-year-old. Before Vidal made the switch to Bayern in 2015, he enjoyed three highly successful years at Juventus with Conte at the helm - where the Bianconeri reigned over Italy with three successive Serie A triumphs.

And now, according to the Sun, Conte is determined to reignite that relationship - should the Italian remain in a job at Stamford Bridge beyond the season.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Conte's job is currently at risk following a run of poor form from his team. As a result, the Blues sit fifth in the Premier League table - five points adrift of a Champions League place; and with only nine games left of the Premier League season, it'll take a lot of work to catch up to the top four.

Even if Conte does leave, Vidal could still end up at Chelsea, chancing his arm in the Premier League as his career draws to a close. However, there is also said to be interest from Italy, with the likes of AC Milan and Inter being linked with the Chilean.