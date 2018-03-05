Complacent BVB's Harmful 10-Game Unbeaten Run Could Scupper Chances of UCL Qualification

As the full-time whistle rang around the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund found themselves leaving Saxony with a well-earned and well-deserved point - extending Peter Stöger's unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to 10 games in the process.

Coupled with his success in the Europa League against Atalanta, Stöger has been getting praise for transforming Dortmund into a side who - at face value at least - are close to being back to their best.

They'll be hoping to turn these draws into wins, but @BVB are still unbeaten under Peter #Stöger 👍 pic.twitter.com/Jbu6DUY47H — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 3, 2018

However, Die Schwarzgelben only have a 50% win ratio during their unbeaten run, and the club still look no closer to fixing the defensive frailties that were an Achilles heel under the reign of Peter Bosz earlier this season.

Just as how consistently winning games can become a good habit and losing them is a hard slump to get out of, consistently drawing allows complacency to creep into a dressing room - not a quality that Europe's biggest clubs can afford to have.

Yes, you're not losing games and you're still getting points on the board. But with how competitive the race for European football is in the Bundesliga, Dortmund's comfortable run of results has left them just one point inside the Champions League places.

Stöger himself claimed that his side "kept things safe" during their 1-1 draw at home to Augsburg last month, whilst also dodging responsibility after his players "did not deliver their optimal level" when Dortmund salvaged a point thanks to a last-gasp goal against Freiburg in January.

Dortmund now find themselves with a near make or break game next week when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Westfalenstadion.

With Niko Kovač's Eagles are currently sitting level on points with the Black and Yellows, Stöger's side will struggle to reclaim their place in the top four if results go against them once again on matchday 26.