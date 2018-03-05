Everton Defender Says He Understands Fan Anger Following Weekend Loss to Burnley

Everton right-back Seamus Coleman has empathised with the club's disgruntled supporters following yet another loss this past weekend.

The Toffees, who experienced an upturn in form under Sam Allardyce when he took over from Ronald Koeman late last year, have seen things revert to the negative since December and have only recorded two wins from their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

And their trip to Burnley proved less than fruitful as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sean Dyche's men

“It’s difficult,” Coleman told the club's official website, following what was his 250th appearance for the Toffees.

“I don’t think any of the lads came here thinking about anything other than getting three points. You need that positive mindset.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“When they got the first, maybe that’s when we need to stand up and be counted and fight back and maybe get the second ourselves, which didn’t happen. Unfortunately, there was no way back for us then.

“Can I understand the fans’ frustration? Yeah, of course. They’re travelling all round the country supporting us. We know what it means to them.

“It’s no different if I’m sitting in the stand and my team aren’t winning away from home, then, of course, you can understand their frustration.

“They’re paying good money. It’s up to us on Saturday to put in a performance for our home fans, and then kick on and try to win away from home.

(You may also be interested in: 6 Things You May Have Missed From Around Europe This Weekend)

“We need their support between now and the end of the season, and we’ve got no questions about that, because the away fans have been fantastic, and it’s up to us as players to make sure we perform.”

Allardyce will be hoping his men can at least take six points from their next two matches, with Brighton and Stoke up next, ahead of a home game against Premier League leaders Manchester City.