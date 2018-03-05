Gunners Boss Wenger Promises to Battle on at Arsenal But Admits Top Four Finish Is 'Already Gone'

Arsenal manger Arsène Wenger has vowed to fight on as manager at the club, but has claimed that their hopes of finishing in the top four in the Premier League are over after their disappointing 2-1 loss to Brighton on Sunday.

Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via Sky Sports News, the 68-year-old was bullish about his determination not to walk away from the club despite their torrid run of form.

"It's not easy," he said, "but I have enough experience and enough desire to turn things around and I must say that, at the moment, when you need to stay in the game we are making a few mistakes at the wrong moments. We have to stick together and focus. We have no other solution.

"You focus on your job. These are always the questions (over resigning) you get when you are in the situation we are in. You do your job and you do the right thing and the things you think are right for the team and that's it."





"I think that [fourth place] had already gone. Mathematically, with five teams in front of us, you need two to collapse. With such a number of games to go it's very difficult to think it will happen."





Early efforts from Brighton's Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray gave the hosts a solid start in the first half, as they repeatedly caused Arsenal problems from set-pieces. Despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring for his side just before the break, the Gunners were unable to find their ways back into the match in the second half.

Arsenal will look to bounce back from their poor result in the Europa League on Thursday, when they face a daunting first-leg tie against a much-improved AC Milan side at the cavernous San Siro. With winning the competition their best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, Arsenal may well shift all their efforts to the cup competition.