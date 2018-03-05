'He's Very Happy': Filipe Luis Hints That Star Man Could Choose to Stay at the Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid full back Filipe Luis has claimed that reported Manchester United and Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann has yet to make a decision on his future at the Wanda Metropolitano - despite many anticipating his summer move away from Los Rojiblancos.

Griezmann came close to leaving Spain last summer, and at one point a move to United seemed literally hours away from materialising. However, the Frenchman decided to sign a one year contract extension in Madrid, with the club having their transfer embargo upheld.

How did Antoine Griezmann fare in his Camp Nou audition? 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ACxMYitzph — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 4, 2018

With Atleti being allowed to sign players again, and Barcelona being heavily linked with the striker, it appears to be another summer of uncertainty for the Frenchman. But teammate Luis disagrees:

"He is a player who is far above the level of his teammates, and I am convinced that he has not made any decision to move [or not] yet," he told Marca.

"At Atletico he has a whole team playing for him and he is very happy. He is happy with the club and with the city, so I do see him here for many years."

While Griezmann may not leave, three of Luis' teammates have departed very recently. Miguel Moya (released from his Atelti contract before joining Real Sociedad), Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan (both making the switch to China) have all departed within the last two weeks - and Luis admits he didn't expect it to happen:

"It is always surprising to lose teammates. Great ones, too. Moya is a phenomenon as a player and as a person. Carrasco and Gaitan are among the best footballers in the world.

"Sometimes players decide a change is needed, and a player who doesn't want to be in at the club doesn't play. You have to respect them and there are many who want to come."