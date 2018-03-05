Jose Mourinho Insists Manchester United Deserve More Plaudits for Their Achievements This Season

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted his side deserve more credit than that of which has been handed to them this season, even though the currently find themselves way off the leaders in the Premier League.

The Red Devils, going into their Monday night clash with Crystal Palace, sit 19 points behind leaders and rivals Manchester City in the English top flight, and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Championship outfit Bristol City in December.

Man Utd will return to second spot if they beat Crystal Palace later... #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/pBkLXsyEi8 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 5, 2018

However, the Old Trafford outfit could potentially get their hands on two pieces of silverware this term - the FA Cup and the Champions League - and the Portuguese manager stated the North West giants do not receive the plaudits they deserve.

"We have very good matches, and we have very good periods of matches," Mourinho told reporters at a news conference on Friday, as quoted by ESPN.

"Sometimes the media are a bit unfair with all of us, with myself, with the players. We are better than you say."

FACT: Henrikh Mkhitaryan has already lost 4 @PremierLeague games with @Arsenal....



....he lost 5 in his 2-season spell at @ManUtd. 😳🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sTy27HBlAe — SPORF (@Sporf) March 4, 2018

Last time out, United fought from a goal down to come back and secure a 2-1 home win over Chelsea.

For the opening 30 minutes, Antonio Conte's Blues were dominant at Old Trafford. However, a Romelu Lukaku equaliser shortly before the break was capitalised on by Jesse Lingard - who netted the winner 15 minutes from time.





The Red Devils will be hoping to continue that form on Monday night when they face Crystal Palace, a side they have not tasted defeat against in the top-flight for 27 years.

.@ManUtd are unbeaten in all 17 PL meetings with Palace - a record for one PL club v another. Let’s hope that continues tonight. On air from 6pm at Selhurst on #MUTV — Stewart Gardner (@stewartgardner) March 5, 2018

However, coming away with nothing in their previous two Premier League away games will give Mourinho a cause for concern, and despite being strong favourites, he knows his side will not have it all their own way.

"Against Chelsea, we had a very good second half," he added. "But it's a quality to know how to play against teams who at certain moments are better than you.





"And Chelsea were better than us; for 20 minutes, for half-an-hour, they were better than us.

"It's important to know how to play when the opponent is better than you. I always say to my players, even in matches where we are dominant, and we are the best team, there will always be, normally, a period in the match where the opponent reacts and where the opponent is better than you.

"And you have to know how to play in these moments."