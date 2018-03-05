Liverpool Fans Praise Roberto Firmino in Build-Up Play for Sadio Mane's Goal Against Newcastle

Liverpool fans have taken to praising Roberto Firmino after noticing something out of the ordinary in the build-up play for Sadio Mane's goal in the Reds' 2-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend.

The attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Firmino and Mane have been the headline act at Anfield this season, with Salah taking much of the plaudits due to his unstoppable goalscoring form. However, the latter members of the trio have been just as integral to the Reds' success this season.

Salah did what he does best at the weekend and was able to open the scoring in the first half, but it was Mane's goal to double the host's lead that truly stole the show.

Playing against a heavily defensive Newcastle outfit, Jurgen Klopp's men strung together a sumptuous passing move, cutting the opposition defence to ribbons and bagging them a crucial second goal.

At first glance there was nothing too abnormal about the goal - just a well-worked team goal to revel in. However, upon closer inspection, Liverpool fans noticed the deep positioning of Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino, who started the move from deep within midfield before surging forward to collect the ball once again and assist Mane for his goal.

Look how deep Firmino was in the buildup for the 2nd goal. Passes it off, 4 passes later he goes back to his false 9 role and easy assist to Mane. No other striker would’ve done like Firmino would. pic.twitter.com/sceRQ6Z0W7 — Samue (@VintageSalah) March 4, 2018

7 perfect touches! Bobby started it — EMMANUEL (@olanihuntunde) March 4, 2018

So hard to pick, defenders nightmare — carlo fiorentini (@EtCarlo) March 4, 2018

Magical pass too — A.J. (@SlickSalah) March 4, 2018

It is the sheer work rate of Firmino that is making him such a complete player, and moreover a crucial part of Liverpool's success this season.

As a striker, to start the move after winning the ball back from deep within the midfield, before surging forward to help complete the move, Bobby Firmino is redefining what it means to be a number nine and making the position his own.

Throughout the season, the Brazilian front man has scored 22 goals from 39 goals across all competitions, enjoying his best season at club level since joining the Reds in 2015.