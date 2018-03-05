Manchester United are reportedly ready to join the race to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho and are set to bid an initial £50m.

Jose Mourinho has previously stated that he is looking for midfield additions in the summer with Michael Carrick set to retire and The Star is reporting that Jorginho is right at the top of his list.

Liverpool thought they were leading the race to sign the Italian, with Jurgen Klopp seeing him as a replacement for Emre Can. However, it now appears that the Reds will have to battle with their bitter rivals for his signature.

Jorginho has been in stunning form this season and is beginning to grow a reputation of being one of the world's holding best midfielders. His strong tackling and great passing range make him an important asset to Napoli and he is a big reason behind their success this season.

Napoli currently sit top of Serie A but a disappointing 4-2 loss to Roma on Saturday leaves Juventus with a chance to overtake them when they play their game in hand.

Mourinho sees Jorginho as being the perfect fit for the spot next to Nemanja Matic in holding midfield for United and with Fellaini reportedly refusing a new contract, the club will be short of midfield options come the summer.

The 26-year-old has only missed one game for Napoli in the Serie A this season and has also contributed two goals and four assists. The Italian club will not be keen on losing one of their prize assets but a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs may prove too tempting.