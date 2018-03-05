Pep Guardiola Not Interested in Record Talk as City Move Step Closer to Title With Chelsea Win

Pep Guardiola appeared in a good mood following his Manchester City side's comfortable 1-0 win over reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, but insisted he is currently not thinking about his team potentially breaking the record points tally in a season.

Speaking after the game, he said: “What matters is that we are champions, that is what really matters. I have never spoke with the players about records. We are going to try and play how we did today against Basel and Stoke, that is what I want to see from my team."

“At the end of the season we will see. Records are a consequence of what we have done. If you think about records you forget what you have to do. What you have to do is understand what you need to do to beat opponents.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The win means that City now need a maximum of just four victories from their remaining nine games to be crowned champions, and Guardiola seemed fully satisfied with the performance against Chelsea.

“We created enough to win the game, score more goals,” he said. “Our high pressing was outstanding so we are so happy because it's another step forward to be champions. We have 76 points."

“We had to be careful against the counter-attacks, Hazard, Willian and Pedro are all quick players but we controlled it and we were quick with the ball, nobody was making extra passes or extra touches. It's not easy when they defend with nine players in their box.”

Finally, Guardiola wished to pick out Sergio Aguero for special praise, even though the player again failed to register his 200th goal for Man City.

“Since we were together here this is best Sergio I have seen,” he said. “Not just scoring goals, he doesn’t lose the ball, he runs in behind, he’s the first to apply pressure. I am so pleased. He didn’t score today but he will score in the future. He did really well today.”