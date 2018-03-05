Report Claims Jose Mourinho Does Not Want David De Gea to Be Crowned Player of the Year Again

Jose Mourinho does not want goalkeeper David de Gea to pick up Manchester United's Player of the Year Award again this season as it will only highlight his side's defensive frailties, according to one report.

The 27-year-old has already secured the accolade on three occasions since making his switch from Atletico Madrid on 2011 and is now on course to leapfrog former attacker Cristiano Ronaldo as the most celebrated player since the awards were introduced.

#MUFC's Player of the Month for February is no stranger to the award 🏆



Congrats again, @D_DeGea! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yNjwFSHRh5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 5, 2018

However, according to The Mirror, the Portuguese manager is keen for another player to pick up the accreditation this time around, similarly to last term when Ander Herrera got the nod, as he believes it showcases that opposition teams can force the Madrid-born custodian into action all too regularly.

The report claims that De Gea's success in the Player of the Year Award was a central talking point for Mourinho during his interview with Old Trafford chiefs in 2016, with the 55-year-old taking issue with the goalkeeper's trio of wins since Alex Ferguson's departure three seasons prior.

Best save success - Europe’s top 5 leagues in 2017/18



🥇 Jan Oblak - 89%

🥈 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 84.1%

🥉 David de Gea - 80.9% pic.twitter.com/qpXq4uh786 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 4, 2018

Alongside potentially casting a cloud over his defence, the Red Devils hot seat holder will also be wary that the accolade could further increase interest from Real Madrid, given his importance to the side.

Despite talks of the Spaniard being close to securing a new deal at Old Trafford, the relentless interest from the country's capital remains, with the latest reports claiming Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is willing to use defender Raphael Varane, midfielder Toni Kroos and attacker Gareth Bale as bargaining chips to bring the shot-stopper home.