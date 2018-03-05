Roma Hand Premier League Clubs Huge Transfer Boost After Announcing Losses of £36m Last Year

Serie A outfit Roma have handed a host of Premier League clubs a huge transfer boost following the announcement of a £36m financial loss this past year, meaning that the Italian club may be forced to sell one of their star players in order to balance the books.

Last summer saw Roma sell their prize asset in Mohamed Salah for a measly £36m. The Egyptian has gone on to score 31 goals for Liverpool already this term, and the club's sporting director Monchi is said to be adamant not to make the same mistake again.

However, it looks like that may have to be the case. According to Il Tempo (via TMW), following the release of Roma's financial reports, the club will be looking to offload one of their many heavily sought after stars in order to make ends meet - which is brilliant news for the top end Premier League sides.

With almost any player up for grabs, Chelsea linked Eden Dzeko is a real possibility to make a move to Stamford Bridge. Likewise, midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been another name linked with Antonio Conte, and the Italian could turn to him should he fail in signing Arturo Vidal.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Meanwhile in the north, Manchester United have been heavily linked with Nainggolan's midfield partner Kevin Strootman - who is another name on the potential transfer list. Move across to their city rivals at the Etihad and Pep Guardiola may well be able to get his hands on Lorenzo Pellegrini, whilst Liverpool will be looking to solve their goalkeeping woes come the summer by capturing the highly rated Alisson.

And finally, the last name on the list comes in the form of Kostas Manolas. The Greek centre back spent January as a target of Arsenal, but a move failed to materialise.

Whatever happens, it seems Roma are only looking to offload one player for a mega fee; so it will likely be a case of first come, first served.