Spot on! Swansea City Have Highest Penalty Conversion Rate in Premier League History

Premier League sides should really dread conceding penalties against Swansea City, as they hardly ever fail to convert spot kicks.

In fact, the Welsh outfit have only missed one penalty in the Premier League, and own the highest conversion rate with 95% after scoring 20 out of the 21 awarded.

Jordan Ayew tucked one away during the Swans' 4-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, remaining true to tradition. And to date, the only player who has missed a pen for Swansea in the top flight is Scott Sinclair, who was unable to beat Joe Hart from the spot in a 1-0 win over Manchester City back in 2012.

Southampton, who have scored 62 out of 69 penalties, are second in this category with a 90% conversion rate. And you'd have to admit that despite the lower percentage, this stat is actually more impressive.

Watford are in third place, having converted 17 from 19 awarded to attain an 89% rate, while Nottingham Forest (16 out of 18) and Blackpool (7 out of 8) follow with 89% and 88% respectively.