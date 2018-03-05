Thierry Henry Reveals He Wouldn't Back Away From 'Challenge' of Replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed he would take on the Arsenal job if offered because he never turns down a challenge.

The 40-year-old spoke as a pundit on Sky Sports ahead of watching the Gunners go down 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon, adding yet more pressure on under-fire boss Arsene Wenger.





The north Londoners are currently enduring their worst campaign under the guise of the 68-year-old, with this weekend's defeat condemning them to their fourth straight loss across all competitions - the first time since 2002 - and mathematically ruling them out of the title race with 27 points still to play for.

DON EMMERT/GettyImages

The Premier League veteran's position at Arsenal is almost becoming untenable, with yet more unrest amongst the Emirates Stadium regulars on Sunday.





But while Henry possesses little managerial experience - with his role as Belgium's number two his only encounter on the touchline - the former striker insists if the opportunity came up, he would say yes.

Just been told.. Thierry Henry stands a VERY VERY VERY good chance in the race for arsenal job should wenger step down. The board believe it’s pivotal to make fans feel a connection to the manager again with someone who lives and breathes arsenal. He’s an ideal model for that. — The Football Mole (@moleyfootball) February 28, 2018

"Listen, I'm a competitor, you don't back down from a challenge", the Frenchman said. "We are hypothetically speaking before people jump ahead of everything, [but] I have never backed down from a challenge since I was young.

"If I had listened to people who were talking about where I was going to be, I would not have been here.

"When I arrived at Arsenal they said to me, 'Why are you outside of the box? You will never score goals', with my position being on the left or whatever it was. You don't back down from a challenge, you always think you can.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"When I came back to play for Arsenal, everybody, all my friends were saying, 'It can only tarnish your legacy, why are you going back there?'.

"If you love a place and they ask - I repeat, they ask - for help, you are always going to say yes. What I am saying to you is again, we are talking about hypothetical thoughts."

However, despite admitting he would take on the role at Arsenal, and previously revealing it would be a "dream", Henry refused to state whether Wenger's time at the club was up.

If Wenger truly loves #afc, which he undoubtedly does, then he will do what is best for the Club and that is resign. He once lifted Arsenal up. Now he's dragging them down with his stubbornness, failure to recruit leaders & inability to organise them defensively. It's time to go. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 4, 2018

"We are talking about shall he quit or not - I can never say that", he added. I am not sitting on the fence, I can never say that.

"I have battled with this man, I can never say that. Do you understand what I mean? I can never say that.

"What I don't want to see is what's happening to him, and I would like him to have the last word, whatever word it's going to be."