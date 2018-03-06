When is the Champions League quarterfinal draw?

We're inching closer to crowning this season's Champions League winner—but there's still a lot of soccer to be played.

The Champions League quarterfinal draw will take place Friday, March 16 at 6 a.m. EST in Nyon, Switzerland.

It's an open draw in which no teams are seeded. Clubs from the same national association can be drawn against each other with the side drawn first playing at home in the first leg.

The first legs will be played April 3–4. The second leg will be played April 10–11.

The semifinal draw will be April 13 and the final will be May 26.

Real Madrid won last year's title, beating Juventus 4–1 in the final.