Chelsea Rekindle Interest in AC Milan Defender Alessio Romagnoli Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea have rekindled their interest in AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli ahead of a potential bid in the summer, according to Italian newspaper Leggo - via Football Italia.

The defender could reportedly seek an exit if I Rossoneri fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season.

Leggo claim that a number of clubs, including Chelsea, are monitoring Romagnoli. The Blues have sent scouts to watch the centre back in recent weeks.

Antonio Conte is reportedly searching for a new defender having been unconvinced by some of his current options.

Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz are all at the club; although the latter has fallen out of favour this campaign.

Chelsea have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League, conceding ten goals during that period.

Romagnoli has been identified as a potential remedy to this season's defensive woes, but it remains to be seen whether he will be interested in a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Milan are reportedly keen to reward his impressive performances with a new contract. The club's management will, according to Calciomercato.com, meet with Romagnoli's agent Sergio Berti at the end of this month to begin negotiations.

His current deal runs until 2020 and he is expected to be offered a three year extension, as well as a significant increase in salary.

The 23-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Milan this season.