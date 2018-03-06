FanView: How Ronald Koeman Could Have a Huge Impact on Sam Allardyce's Everton Future

Sam Allardyce's Everton future suffered another major blow last weekend as his side fell to yet another defeat on the road.



The 63-year-old was booed by the club's travelling support for his lack of tactical tweaks that could have dealt with Burnley's bombardment of balls into the channels, his questionable substitutions and for failing to halt a run of form that has seen only two wins chalked up in the last seven.

Allardyce remained defiant after the loss at Turf Moor as he insisted that he is the right man to turn the club's form around.

It would be a cruel twist of irony for 'Big Sam' then if his predecessor - Ronald Koeman - was the man who significantly contributed to his downfall.

How so? It turns out that the Dutchman's final weeks in charge at Goodison Park were more productive than Allardyce's recent run of results - a sequence which led to the former being sacked.

One disgruntled Evertonian - and there are countless right now - took the time out to compare the two manager's records over their last nine matches, and the data doesn't make for good reading.

Koeman's last 9 games ..... compared with Allardyce's pic.twitter.com/veHhQaKJEW — John B (@John_B58) March 3, 2018

The Blues may be slightly more clinical in terms of goals scored, but they've lost more games, marginally conceded more and have a point less than Koeman managed to accrue during his last two months at the helm.

Does the evidence point to Everton pulling the plug on Koeman's reign too early then? Not quite, as it was clear to see that a remarkable turnaround in fortunes wasn't in the offing.

What it does prove is that Allardyce is failing to get the best of his players and doesn't seem capable of arresting a slide that saw the Toffees slip back into the bottom half of the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce smirking when told about the fans frustration, get him as far away from my club as possible. pic.twitter.com/y1ZHgJuWPP — Everton Fans Corner (@EFCFansCorner_) March 3, 2018

True, Everton's stars aren't all pulling their own weight and there are a considerable number who should be fearing about their own futures when this calamitous season draws to a close.

But results don't lie and, after he became the only Everton boss in history to go his first seven matches unbeaten, Allardyce has not built upon that success to effectively secure Everton's place in the top flight next term.

Everton have 34pts & 9 games to go.

Below are the points total for relegated 18th place teams in the last 10 seasons 👀



2016/17 - 34pts

2015/16 - 37pts

2014/15 - 35pts

2013/14 - 33pts

2012/13 - 36pts

2011/12 - 36pts

2010/11 - 39pts

2009/10 - 30pts

2008/09 - 34pts

2007/08 - 36pts — LoveEvertonForum (@LuvEvertonForum) March 6, 2018

It is unclear whether Farhad Moshiri will ignore Evertonian pleas to dispense with Allardyce this summer or if he will twist again with the hope of finding a new gaffer who can usher in this supposed new dawn at the club.

The facts don't make for good reading for Allardyce whatever the eventual outcome is. If he wants to keep his job, it's high time he stopped deflecting blame and sorted this sorry mess out.

