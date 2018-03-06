Gremio Midfielder Arthur Melo Admits He Is 'Nervous' With Barcelona Move Set to Be Completed

Arthur Melo has admitted that he is "nervous" ahead of his imminent move from Brazilian club Gremio to Barcelona.

The transfer is expected to be finalised in the coming days with the player's representatives in the Catalan capital to meet with Blaugrana directors.

If the deal goes ahead, Arthur will join Barcelona in January next year for a reported fee of €30m.

Arthur: “Estoy nervioso porque se cierre el fichaje por el Barça”https://t.co/fbEH0WrYGA pic.twitter.com/6Me9TR17Bl — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) March 6, 2018

And the 21-year-old has revealed that the ongoing negotiations are proving tense ahead of what could be a life changing transfer.

"Of course I'm nervous, it's a normal thing," he said, via Mundo Deportivo. "It is a very important moment, but there is nothing better than being with the family at this time.

"I am sure they will solve for the best, that is the most important thing. I speak daily with my representative, with the Gremio lawyer and with the CEO about this situation. The result of the negotiation has not yet happened."

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Arthur has been sidelined in recent weeks with an injury, leading to speculation that he is not playing due to Barcelona's interest. But he has dismissed those claims, insisting that he is fully committed to Gremio.

"Anyone who knows my character knows that I would never do this to Gremio. I'm grateful to the club. Gratitude is the word that comes to mind at this time.

"I want to help and give back everything the club gave me. Everything has arisen here in Gremio, playing well and working hard here. I will not change anything, I will continue doing what I did last year. My head is in Gremio."