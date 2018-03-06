Jose Mourinho Put on Some Weird Antics During Man Utd's Thrilling Victory Over Crystal Palace

Jose Mourinho had social media laughing on Monday with some rather strange antics during Manchester United's game with Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils claimed all three points after Nemanja Matic hit a last-gasp winner to make the scoreline 3-2, and went back above Liverpool into second in the Premier League table.

During the game, Mourinho vented his frustrations when his team were losing by way of kicking a water bottle. It accidentally flew into the crowd, which prompted Mourinho to profusely apologise to the fans.

Some will remember a few seasons ago when the 55-year-old was actually charged with improper conduct by the FA for booting a water bottle during a game with West Ham, which perhaps goes some way to explaining the Portuguese's comedic reaction.

He said of the incident, as quoted by the Metro: "It was empty. And it’s one thing when it is with the referee and another thing if it is the basic frustration of the game without any kind of aggression - it was good fun with the people behind.

"Maybe they like me here because I keep saying that this stadium and these fans are absolutely beautiful."

Keeping his whacky theme going, the manager then crashed Nemanja Matic's post-match interview, following the comeback and said to his midfielder 'I hope you were not Man of the Match!', to which the bemused 29-year-old just awkwardly replied that he was not, clearly caught off guard by the delighted coach.