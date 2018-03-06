Jurgen Klopp Insists England Star is Still 'Integral' to Liverpool Despite Lengthy Injury Spell

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Adam Lallana remains a key part of the club's plans after his return from a prolonged injury layoff.

The England international has been restricted largely to substitute appearances in recent weeks following a thigh problem that kept him out of the first four months of the season.

But Klopp, ahead of Liverpool's Champions League last 16 second-leg tie against Porto on Tuesday night, has insisted that Lallana still has a role in his team.

“Now he is coming back and training good and getting more and more stable fitness levels. That’s good."



"Adam, absolutely was an integral part of the team and with the competition we have for Adam it is still usually not a problem for him, because he is important to us,'' said the German coach - quoted by ESPN. "But he needed only time. Life is to learn from your mistakes and we all have to learn.





"We made this mistake -- he looked fit. Maybe two little setbacks, not the biggest setbacks, but in and out, in and out, and that makes no sense so now we have to build with him. He is coming close.

"But of course he now has no rhythm, which is another thing. We still need him, we will use him still.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"He is cool, he sees the quality of the team is good, but he is always one of the guys who push the level in training on to the next level, because he is always so intense in all the things he is doing.

"So the time will come for him 100 percent. Whether it is tomorrow, I don't know.''

Liverpool go into the second-leg against Porto at Anfield with a 5-0 lead and Lallana could be handed a rare start with progression all but secured.