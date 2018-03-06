Leeds Given Suspension Boost Ahead of Key Championship Clash Against Wolves

Leeds United have been handed a welcome boost with the news that Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will miss Wednesday night's meeting between the two sides.

The Portuguese midfielder was due to sit out the second game of his suspension against Reading last weekend, after picking up ten yellow cards.

But that game was called off due to adverse weather conditions, and Neves will now miss his side's trip to Elland Road instead.

David Rogers/GettyImages

The 20-year-old, signed as a significant coup from Porto last summer, has excelled in the Championship this season.

(You may also be interested in Wolves in 3-Way Fight to Land Milan Flop Andre Silva Amid San Siro Departure Rumours)

Wolves sit comfortably at the top of the table with 12 games of the season remaining, although Neves' absence could offer some encouragement for Leeds.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were beaten 3-0 by Middlesbrough on Friday night, and have seen their play-off hopes dwindle in recent weeks.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

But a win against Wolves could reignite a push for the top six. The league leaders were beaten without Neves against Fulham in their last outing.

Fellow midfielder Alfred N'Diaye had earlier stressed that Wolves can cope without Neves, who has been at the centre of speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

“Ruben is a very good player and he’s suspended for two games,” N’Diaye said.





“We have other players who can play in his position. I’m not worried, we have good players. Even without Ruben we have to play in the same way, like we know how to.”