Marcus Rashford Hails Incredible Manchester United Comeback in Typically Likeable Way

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has admitted that he's never experienced anything like his side's astonishing 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

United fell behind early in the first-half when Andros Townsend's effort deflected off Lindegaard and past David de Gea. Palace then doubled their lead in the 48th minute when Patrick van Aanholt smashed past De Gea after a quickly taken free-kick had caught United's defence napping.

The Red Devils looked to be lumbering toward defeat until Chris Smalling halved the deficit with a header in the 55th minute. Twenty minutes later and Mourinho's side were level thanks to the persistent Romelu Lukaku, before United nicked all three points just seconds from time when Nemanja Matic smashed home a cracking effort from 25 yards out.

The victory, only their third in six league games, meant that United climb above Liverpool into second place and extend the gap from fifth placed Chelsea to nine points.

I have never been involved in a comeback like that before , I used to watch them on TV — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 6, 2018

Rashford was brought on at half-time for Scott McTominay and, although the youngster didn't contribute directly to any of the goals, helped change the game with his direct attacking play.

The 20-year-old, who came through United's academy, was clearly delighted with the three points and the manner in which they were won, saying on Twitter: "I have never been involved in a comeback like that before, I used to watch them on TV."

The England international will be hoping to emulate his second-half performance, should he be given the opportunity to, when United next face rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.