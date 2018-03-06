Michael Owen Predicts 'Famous Wembley Win' for Spurs When They Face Juventus on Wednesday Night

Former England international Michael Owen is backing Tottenham to beat Juventus at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Spurs will be facing the Italian giants in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash, and Owen backed the north London side to pinch a 'famous Wembley win'.

The first leg finished 2-2 as Mauricio Pochettino's side put in a valiant and impressive display to come back from 2-0 down in Turin, something that had never been done at the Allianz Stadium.

The north London side have continued on a good run of form since that result in Italy, and are heading into the game on Wednesday night having won three of their last four games.

Liverpool legend Owen predicted a tight game at Wembley, but insisted that Tottenham can progress through to the Champions League quarter-finals with a win against Juventus.

“Spurs are one of only three teams unbeaten in the Champions League so far this season – alongside Liverpool and Barcelona – but they have only kept one clean sheet in their six Champions League games at Wembley and I expect a tight, tense encounter against the Old Lady of Italian Football,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Juve have kept a clean sheet in their last three away games in the knockout stages of the competition, but if Spurs score then the Italians need two to progress and I feel the Premier League side will gain a famous Wembley win."

Pochettino's men have excelled so far in the Champions League this season, topping a group that included Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, and on Wednesday night the club's players and fans will be looking for a repeat of the memorable 3-1 win over the current champions of Europe at Wembley back in November.

