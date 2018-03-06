Newcastle Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey To Resume Training With Knee Injury Deemed 'Not Serious'

Jonjo Shelvey is set to return to training after his knee issue was deemed not serious, despite previous reports to the contrary.

Shelvey was injured inadvertently by his own goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during the club's draw with Bournemouth the weekend before last, and was forced to miss a return to Anfield to face Liverpool.

There had been some fears that the 26-year-old might have been set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but it appears now that those concerns were unfounded, as reported by the Mail.

Shelvey will be back on the training pitch later this week and will hope to have him available for the huge game with Southampton at the weekend.

Just one point separates the two sides in the Premier League table, with Newcastle a place above the Saints in 16th, and both teams will be desperate for victory with things so tight down at the bottom.

Shelvey's return for Rafa Benitez would most welcome; the former Swansea man is the creative spark for the Magpies and can dictate games with his wide range of passing. Should he miss out though, he'll almost certainly be back for the Huddersfield game on March 31.

With Tottenham having qualified for the FA Cup quarter-finals, their scheduled game against the Toon Army on March 16 will have to be rearranged, meaning Shelvey will have time to fully recover.

