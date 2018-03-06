Paris Saint-Germain Eye Zinedine Zidane as Unai Emery Replacement if They Fail to Make UCL Final

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want Zinedine Zidane to replace Unai Emery as manager if they fail to reach the Champions League final, according to reports in Spain.

PSG face Zidane's club in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Tuesday night, where the club trail by three goals to one.

Zidane has managed Real Madrid in 132 matches. Real Madrid only lost 2 matches out of the 132 in a manner that would see PSG qualify tomorrow, which are: 2-0 defeat to Wolfsburg and 0-3 defeat to Barça. The other 130 result under Zidane would see PSG eliminated. [marca] pic.twitter.com/PpKOzo9E38 — SB (@Realmadridplace) March 5, 2018

Now, according to Spanish outlet Marca, if they fail to turn around the tie, then the French club are ready to sack current manager Emery, and will target Zidane as his replacement.





Zidane has been under pressure as Real Madrid boss, with rumours that Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is due to take his job refusing to go away.

The report claims that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has his heart set on Champions League success, and is keen on Zidane's reputation in the competition, having won it twice as Real Madrid manager.

12🏆 A post shared by zidane (@zidane) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:00am PDT





The 1998 Ballon d'or winner made 108 international appearances for France, winning both the World Cup (1998) and European Championships (2000) with his country, and Al-Khelaifi believes that the appointment will be a popular one among PSG fans.





Current PSG boss Unai Emery has been under increasing pressure at the Parc des Princes, and the report suggests that in order to save his job, he will have to overturn the deficit that the club face in the quarter-final second leg, and then lead them to the final of the competition.

PSG fans... look away now! Unai Emery's record against Real Madrid is WOEFUL pic.twitter.com/t89SoOfWym — Goal (@goal) March 6, 2018

Zidane will be in the away dugout at the Parc des Princes tonight for the Champions League tie, but if the report is to be believed, then the Frenchman could be back in his home country sooner rather than later.



