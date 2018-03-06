Paris Saint-Germain Eye Zinedine Zidane as Unai Emery Replacement if They Fail to Make UCL Final

By 90Min
March 06, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want Zinedine Zidane to replace Unai Emery as manager if they fail to reach the Champions League final, according to reports in Spain. 

PSG face Zidane's club in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Tuesday night, where the club trail by three goals to one. 

Now, according to Spanish outlet Marca, if they fail to turn around the tie, then the French club are ready to sack current manager Emery, and will target Zidane as his replacement. 


Zidane has been under pressure as Real Madrid boss, with rumours that Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is due to take his job refusing to go away. 

The report claims that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has his heart set on Champions League success, and is keen on Zidane's reputation in the competition, having won it twice as Real Madrid manager. 

12🏆

A post shared by zidane (@zidane) on


The 1998 Ballon d'or winner made 108 international appearances for France, winning both the World Cup (1998) and European Championships (2000) with his country, and Al-Khelaifi believes that the appointment will be a popular one among PSG fans. 


Current PSG boss Unai Emery has been under increasing pressure at the Parc des Princes, and the report suggests that in order to save his job, he will have to overturn the deficit that the club face in the quarter-final second leg, and then lead them to the final of the competition. 

Zidane will be in the away dugout at the Parc des Princes tonight for the Champions League tie, but if the report is to be believed, then the Frenchman could be back in his home country sooner rather than later. 


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now