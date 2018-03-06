Pep Guardiola Hints at Possible Champions League Start for Teenage Talent Phil Foden

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted at a possible Champions League start for 17-year-old talent Phil Foden this week as the Premier League leaders face Basel in the second leg of their Last 16 tie.

City hold a 4-0 advantage after the away leg in Switzerland last month and it may prompt Guardiola to shuffle his pack and hand starts to Foden and others at the Etihad Stadium.

The home-grown midfielder, who made his senior City debut in November during a 1-0 win over Feyenoord shortly after Under-17 World Cup glory, has overcome an ankle injury and has made substitute appearances in the recent Carabao Cup final and the victory against Chelsea.

"We are delighted to have Phil Foden with us but he is still 17 years old and he's a young guy," Guardiola said when he addressed the media on Tuesday.

"But of course we are so happy with him and we have a lot of confidence with him, but maybe he will play tomorrow. We will decide on the line-up tomorrow."

Foden's only City starts to date came in a Champions League dead rubber against Shakhtar Donetsk and the Carabao Cup quarter final against Leicester, both in December.

Elsewhere, Guardiola has hinted that Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho won't be risked after recovering from hamstring injuries and will instead be saved for the Premier League clash against Stoke next Monday night.

"Ferna is much, much better, as is Sterling. Maybe tomorrow they won't play but they may be ready for Stoke City. [Benjamin] Mendy is back but he's been out for six months, we have to be careful," the boss said.