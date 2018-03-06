Serie A Giants Put on Red Alert as 'Mature' Balotelli Insists He's 'Ready' for Italy Return

Mario Balotelli has put Italy's top clubs on red alert as he revealed he is 'ready' to make a good go at succeeding in Serie A at the third time of asking.

The striker spoke to Rai Sport show La Domenica Sport (h/t Daily Mail) about the prospect of moving back to his homeland after a superb season so far for Nice in Ligue 1.

Balotelli has already played in Italy's top flight twice with Milan rivals Inter and AC, but has not featured in that division since his season-long loan spell with I Rossoneri ended in June 2016.

After a campaign that has seen the more 'mature' 27-year-old notch 21 goals in 30 games for Nice, however, Balotelli admitted that it might be time to head back to Italy - and he has eyes on two clubs in particular he would be thrilled to join.

He said: "My agent Mino Raiola is taking care of my future. All I know is that I have matured and I am ready to come back to Italy.

"I think it'd be very difficult to come to Milan, as it would be the third time, but Juventus and Napoli are two teams that I like."

It is unclear whether Juventus or Napoli would entertain signing Balotelli, but Milan could be a tad disappointed to hear that he may not want to join them for a third time - especially with reports that fellow attacker Andre Silva could leave San Siro this summer.

Balotelli's frightening form in France's top tier has led to suggestions that he is on the verge of a senior Italian team recall under Luigi Di Biagio and, if selected, would bring an end to his four-year exile from Gli Azzurri set up.

Balotelli hasn't featured since the 2014 World Cup but, with March internationals for Italy to come later this month, explained that he was ready to return to the fold.

He added: "Last season [former boss Gian Piero] Ventura came to Nice before the game with PSG. We had a long talk, but I realised straight away that he wasn't ever going to call me up for his team.

"I deserved to be called up, though. Now he is no longer on the bench and I am ready to come back for the Azzurri."