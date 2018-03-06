Sky Pundit Backs Spurs to Topple Juventus But Outlines Problem Pochettino May Face

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has backed Tottenham to emerge victorious against last year's finalists Juventus, when they meet in the Champions League this week.

The Premier League side currently hold the advantage after snatching two away goals to force a 2-2 comeback draw in Turin last month. And if they can successfully defend their home turf, that's all it will take to the progress to the quarter finals.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Nicholas has tipped Spurs to finish the job at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night, but also reckons Mauricio Pochettino may have some difficulty with his team selection based on the circumstances.

"It's another fabulous game and Tottenham now have got the boldness that they've been waiting for at Wembley," he wrote in his Champions League predictions for Sky.

"You're also talking about a Juventus side who know how to get a business result, but the fact that Spurs got the second goal means Juve have to do something they don't like and open up.

🗣️ Mauricio: "We are going to enjoy tomorrow. We are playing against one of the best teams in Europe, but we are a brave team, positive people, that love the challenge and we all think we can win." #COYS pic.twitter.com/EygJ9VZug8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 6, 2018

"You'd understand Mauricio Pochettino contemplating playing two holding midfielders to protect their advantage, but I think he'll want to do it with a bit of style, thinking he doesn't need to change the way his team play.

"I do expect Spurs to finish the job after being so impressive in Turin but I do expect there to be that edge to the tie where they have to come through another testing spell, but Harry Kane has proven he can step up in the big occasions."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Spurs new boy Lucas Moura has urged his teammates to be wary of the Italian side as they are "capable of scoring two goals in minutes."

"In the match in Torino, their start was explosive but then we managed to get the draw," he told reporters earlier this week.

"But that evening has to sound a warning – Juventus are capable of scoring two goals in minutes.”