South African Footballer in Intensive Care After Being Hit by Lightning During Match

Young South African striker Luyanda Ntshangase is reportedly in hospital in a serious condition, after being struck by lighting during football match in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

It is claimed that the 21-year-old Maritzburg United player is in an 'induced coma' after being rushed to hospital following the shocking incident in a friendly match against SAB League side Arsenal.





Speaking of the horror incident that has left Ntshangase fighting for his life, the Maritzburg coach said: "He is still in ICU. We are asking the whole football fraternity to please pray for him so he can make a speedy recovery," reports Kick Off.

Maritzburg United striker, Luyanda Ntshangase, struck by a lightning during practice last week, and is currently battling to recovery in hospital. #GoalKick pic.twitter.com/Mr2Od3CWsS — Goalkick.com🇿🇦🇳🇬 (@GoalKick_) March 5, 2018

Ntshangase was not the only one to be effected by the storm, as three players from the opposing team were also knocked unconscious as the lighting struck. Samkelo Nzimande, Ncebo Ngcobo and Njabulo Madlala were all carried off the pitch but recovered well in hospital and were discharged.





Arsenal coach Mondli Dlamini explained how the events unfolded in South Africa.

"There were three other players who were struck by lightning but they are fine now after they were treated in hospital," he told Soccer Laduma.

.@MaritzburgUtd's Luyanda Ntshangase was not the only one struck by lighting https://t.co/wXDwcwkpLh #KickOff — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) March 5, 2018

"We were not aware and the weather just changed, and when it rained it was also thunderstorming. When the referee was about to call off the game then the lightning struck. I also don't remember very well what happened because I also saw other players on the floor after the thunderstorm," said Dlamini.

The Maritzburg club operator has also spoken of his hope that Ntshangase will recover, while asking the football world to pray for the young player.





"We hope that the whole football fraternity keeps him in their prayers at this very difficult and crucial time.

"Luyanda is still in [the] hospital, and we will only know more this week. We're hoping for the best, and know that the thoughts of South African football fans are with him."