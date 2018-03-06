Spanish Report Claims Liverpool Willing To Make 'Large Offer' For Barcelona Playmaker This Summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is open to the idea of making a 'large offer' for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer, according to rumours in Spain.

The Reds lost Philippe Coutinho in January to the Blaugrana after months of courting, and it also looks as though Emre Can could well leave the club to join Juventus at the end of the season.

RB Leipzig star Naby Keita is coming in but Jurgen Klopp arguably needs another big name midfielder, if he wants to launch a genuine assault on the Premier League title next season - and Don Balon reckon the German wants Croatia international Rakitic.

Coutinho joining Barça could actually mean that Rakitic sees less game time, although that hasn't been the case so far, but with Ousmane Dembele to factor in for the near future, Ernesto Valverde may consider moving Coutinho centrally at the expense of the 29-year-old.

The former Sevilla star is the subject of interest for several teams, especially with the growing acceptance that Barca will sign Gremio starlet Arthur this summer - something that could further limit Rakitic's playing opportunities.

Rakitic is under contract at the Nou Camp until 2021, meaning the Spanish heavyweights would be able to play hardball over the player, just as Liverpool did with Coutinho the past two windows.

Signed in 2014, Rakitic has made 126 league appearances for the Catalans and scored 21 goals in that time, and taken his game to the next level alongside Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta.

