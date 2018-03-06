Tottenham Hotspur center back Toby Alderweireld has been ruled out of the club's huge UEFA Champions League clash with 2017 finalists Juventus at Wembley this week.

Alderweireld has only played FA Cup games against Newport and Rochdale since a three-month layoff from a hamstring injury, and has been deemed not fit enough to return for what is one of Spurs' biggest games of the season.

Having made his comeback against Newport on Feb. 7, the Belgian international was left out of subsequent Premier League games against Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield.

His absence on Wednesday is likely to mean that Jan Vertonghen is once more partnered by Davinson Sanchez at the heart of the defense as was the case in the first leg in Turin.

Spurs will also be without Serge Aurier, who is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the game last month, handing Kieran Trippier the chance to play his first Champions League football since the 3-1 group stage win over Real Madrid in November.

With the tie balanced at 2-2, Spurs hold an advantage ahead of the second leg thanks to away goals in Italy from invaluable duo Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

"[Gonzalo] Higuain is one of the best strikers in the world. We need to be careful with him, but also be careful with all of their players. We are ready to compete," manager Mauricio Pochettino said when addressing the mea press conference.

"We are going to enjoy tomorrow. We are playing against one of the best teams in Europe, but we are a brave team, positive people, that love the challenge and we all think we can win."