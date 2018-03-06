'We're Not Scared': Mousa Dembele Is Confident Spurs Can Overcome Juventus in the Champions League

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has insisted that Tottenham are not afraid of Italian giants Juventus ahead of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 2nd leg on Wednesday night.

Spurs came away from the Allianz Stadium with a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the tie, and will be looking to progress to the quarter finals of the competition for the first time since 2013, when they welcome Juventus to Wembley Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the match, Dembele claimed that the North London club have taken confidence from good recent performances in Europe.

“Always, against top teams, if you play well, and especially in the Champions League, it's good." He said (as quoted by The Telegraph).





“The way we've played over a few years already, we've shown everyone we can play very well against top teams. It doesn’t surprise me that we can play good against these teams.

The Spurs players currently being put through their paces in the gym. As much as you can tell through a gym window, Mousa Dembele seems fine. Plenty of fast, sharp knee ups. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) March 6, 2018

“The Champions League is a different type of tournament and anything can happen, and obviously we have a lot of confidence, against Juve, against Madrid…we're not scared of them. The thing is now we have to keep focused. The next game is Juve, and we can do something.”

The Belgian has earned rave reviews from the footballing world following his recent performances, with manager Mauricio Pochettino comparing him to players such as Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho. But while Dembele appreciates the praise, he says that his mind is fully on winning silverware with his club.

“In the past we spoke a lot as well, so it's not something new you're telling me. He speaks a lot with me and gives me confidence.





"He's mentioned these kinds of things to me in the past. Obviously he's been giving me confidence and it's a good thing, but you always want to win something, so it doesn't change my role.

“It's a good feeling. Everybody likes to be appreciated. It's a good feeling, but there's so much to play for still.”