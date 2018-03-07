Arsenal Preparing to Challenge Rivals in Summer Bid for Exciting 21-Year-Old Serbian Winger

Arsenal have been linked with a summer transfer for Benfica winger Andrija Zivkovic.

The 21-year-old seems likely to make a move to the Emirates, as Portuguese outfit A Bola (via Talksport) report that the Gunners will make a bid for the young Serbian in the summer.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Arsenal have been casting their eyes over Zivkovic for several months, with several scouts said to have recommended him to senior recruitment officials at the club.

However, the Gunners may have to fight off interest from Premier League rivals, as Manchester United have also sent scouts to watch the youngster play on several occasions.

Zivkovic joined Benfica from Partizan Belgrade as a 19-year-old back in 2016, catching their attention by scoring 24 goals during his time in Serbia. He made his international debut at the age of 17, becoming the youngest Serbian to earn a senior international cap.

Andrija Zivkovic vs Maritimo



1 goal

1 assist

3 shots

58 passes

93% pass accuracy

2 key passes

3 dribbles won

2 tackles won



Superb young player. pic.twitter.com/JvIgZVlJ6k — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) March 3, 2018

The youngster has scored three goals this season, and has contributed a further five assists over the course of the campaign.

Despite adding Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their ranks in January, Arsenal still need to add firepower to their side after losing their last four games. This is the first time they have had so many consecutive defeats for 16 years.

If Zivkovic were to move to Manchester United instead, he could struggle to break into the side with a great plethora of attacking players in their squad. The Gunners are 33 points behind Manchester City, which is a larger gap than the 20 points between them and rock-bottom West Brom.