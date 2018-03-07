Barcelona Could Use Dembele As Bait in Bellerin Move as Juventus Cool Interest in Arsenal A

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is could be set to leave the Emirates this summer as La Liga giants Barcelona plan a move, after Juventus accepted defeat in the race to sign the Spaniard.

The defender's future at the north London club has been in doubt for some time as he’s endured a tough spell with the Gunners and has come under scrutiny by the Arsenal faithful.

Barcelona have been long-time admirers of their former youth team right-back and despite some suggestions stating that the Catalan club had cooled their interest, they are still expected to make a move for the 22-year-old.

And their attempts to sign the Spanish international have been given a boost by Juventus' decision to pull out of the running to sign the defender, according to Tuttosport.

The Italian champions are reportedly not willing to oblige with Bellerin's high wage demands and have moved on in their attempts to sign the right-back.

Spanish rumours outlet meanwhile Don Balon have reported that Arsenal are willing to propose a deal which could see Bellerin leave the Emirates for the Nou Camp, but only if Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele could be part of the deal.

The only stumbling block for the Gunners is Dembele's release clause which is a staggering £369m. The former Borussia Dortmund player has found game-time limited due to injuries and the arrival of Philppe Coutinho. Arsenal want to capitalise on this, however, It's difficult to imagine the Arsenal board splashing out on such an amount to bring one player in.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Bellerin's hopes of leaving Arsenal depend on whether or not the club are willing to let him go, barring in mind that he has five-years still left to run on the six-and-a-half-year deal he signed in 2016.

It's fair to suggest that Bellerin isn't enjoying his time at the north London club as the right-back was reportedly enraged with Arsene Wenger after being dropped from the side's starting XI against Brighton just two hours before kick-off on Sunday.



Bellerin - who started his career at Barcelona's youth side - has made 117 appearances for the Gunners, scoring six times, and a strong finish to the season could see him return to his boyhood club.

