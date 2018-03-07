Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Confirms He Will Retire in the Summer & Backs Thomas Tuchel to Replace Him

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has confirmed that he still intends to retire at the end of the season, and backed former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel to replace him.

The 72-year-old said this in an interview with Bild as he approaches the final months of his third spell with the club.

Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti earlier this season and has led Bayern towards another comfortable Bundesliga title win.

Exclusive Interview in @sportbild: Jupp Heynckes makes clear that he retires in summer. he says about a possible new coach: „Tuchel has the quality for @fcbayern“ @TTuchelofficial — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 6, 2018

The Bavarian club also remain in contention for the Champions League, leading 5-0 from the first-leg of their last-16 clash with Besiktas.

But Heynckes was appointed as a temporary solution and has repeatedly made clear that he will leave in the summer.

Bayern have been linked with a number of potential replacements, including Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, but Heynckes has tipped Tuchel to succeed him.

Tuchel left Dortmund at the end of last season after reports of a disagreement with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, and has not yet returned to management.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern will target the former Mainz coach, although Heynckes' claims suggest he is in contention.

Bayern are currently 20 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with nine games remaining, but Heynckes has stressed that his team cannot afford to slack off.

"Our players don't want to take their foot off the throttle," he said after Sunday's 4-0 win over Freiburg - as quoted by ESPN. "They know only too well that they need to stay in rhythm. We will carry on just as we are doing now and I have challenged the players to leave everything out there on the pitch in the Bundesliga."