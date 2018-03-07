Gennaro Gattuso Warns Arsenal That AC Milan Will Be 'Ugly' in Europa League Clash

Gennaro Gattuso has warned Arsenal that his AC Milan side will be 'ugly' when the two teams meet at San Siro in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners travel to Italy on the back of four successive defeats and having been accused of a lack of mental strength.

Milan, meanwhile, have enjoyed a significant upturn in fortunes since the arrival of Gattuso as coach and are unbeaten in 13 games.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

And Gattuso, who had a reputation as combative and fiery as a player, has promised that Arsenal will be in a battle.

“We’re not Brad Pitt. We have to continue being as ugly as me and my beard, with dark circles under our eyes,” he said - quoted by the Mirror.

“I want to clear this up, as I am not a great coach. I’m still in the early days, I’m not a guru of the bench and I’ve achieved nothing yet. At the same time, I am not the person that some seemed to think I was.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“You don’t learn this profession through books, you learn it by getting smashed in the teeth by setbacks. I’ve had some and I will have many more.”

Like Wenger, however, Gattuso's future beyond the end of the season is not yet secured, although he has impressed during his brief tenure.

“This is a dream and I am a very lucky guy who has been given this extraordinary opportunity,” he said. “If I have the chance to stay at Milan, then of course I’ll stay, because this is my home.”