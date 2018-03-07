Liverpool's Emre Can Reveals Which Teams He Wants to Avoid in Champions League Quarter-Final

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has revealed which teams he hopes to avoid when the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals is made.

The Reds secured their progress from the last-16 of the competition with a 0-0 draw against Porto on Tuesday night, having won the first-leg in Portugal 5-0.

And Can has admitted that he is looking to evade any English opposition at this stage of the Champions League.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“I think you are wrong if you play a Champions League game and you don’t find motivation,” Can said - quoted by the Daily Express. “I think it was OK, we did our job and we are through the round.





“I prefer to not play an English team, but I don’t care who.”

Liverpool are one of five English clubs still in the competition. Tottenham host Juventus on Wednesday night with the score level from the first-leg in Turin at 2-2.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both level in their respective ties against Spanish opponents Sevilla and Barcelona.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Manchester City, meanwhile, are all but through ahead of their second-leg against Basel on Wednesday evening, leading 4-0 on aggregate.

There is scope, then, for a meeting between English sides in the latter stages of the Champions League, a rare occurrence in recent years, but Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren refused to be drawn into speculation on any future opposition.





"The goal is step by step,” he said. "Let's see who we will get in the quarter-finals. I don't like to talk about the future but if we continue like that in this form, we can see ourselves in the final."