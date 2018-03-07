Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to step up their interest in bringing Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger to the French capital next season, after Les Parisiens crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

The French side fell short of expectations in Europe this season and dropped out of the continent's elite competition on Tuesday - suffering a 5-2 aggregate defeat against Real Madrid.

As a result of their shortcomings in Europe, PSG are ready to replace their manager Unai Emery and want to offer Wenger a new challenge at the Parc des Princes, according to a report from Football London.

The Frenchman has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks, with Arsenal currently enduring a four game losing streak.

Wenger has remained adamant that he will be in charge at the Emirates Stadium next season, but the lure of PSG's riches could convince the 68-year-old of leaving north London 12 months before his contract expires.

However, French football expert Julien Laurens believes that Wenger is not one of the names of PSG's managerial wish list, claiming that the Arsenal manager has missed his chance at moving to the Parc des Princes.

"I think [PSG have] got a shortlist now, they've anticipated it," Laurens told BBC 5Live. "There are even rumors that they tried to sack Unai Emery in December after the defeat against Bayern Munich."

When asked if Wenger was still an option for PSG, Laurens said: "No I don't think he's there anymore.

"I think they tried twice in the past to get him. He obviously has a very close relationship with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the PSG chairman... but he's not in the running for the PSG job anymore."