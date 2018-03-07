Squad Goals: The Shocking Statistic That Proves Liverpool's Merseyside Superiority

Liverpool progressed to the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League despite a 0-0 draw against Porto in the second leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Reds went into the game at Anfield with a 5-0 advantage after goals from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and a hat-trick from Sadio Mane in the first leg. The emphatic away win was enough to see Liverpool through, as the second fixture finished goalless.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the game that the Reds were where they 'belong' after reaching the last eight of the competition, but warned his team that the next round will be more difficult.

According to Sky Sports, the 50-year-old said: "It feels really good. I think this year we belong there to be honest, it should not be a big surprise.

"I think it was time we showed up again. Good development in Liverpool at the moment, it's a nice moment, but if you don't show up in a competition like the Champions League then nobody really will realise it.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I'm happy for all the people involved that we have made that step. So it's done, it's good, now let's carry on. The next round will be difficult, seven other very good teams, maybe four of them are from England, which doesn't make it easier.

"I think we will have a chance for sure to go to the semis. We'll take it step-by-step and tonight it is cool."

During the game against Porto a surprising statistic was revealed which concerned Liverpool and their local rivals Everton. On his Twitter account, journalist Andy Kelly said that the Reds have scored more goals in the Champions League this season than the Toffees have in the Premier League.

He tweeted: "No sign yet of the #LFC goal rush in Europe we're seen so far this season. The Reds have actually scored more in Europe than Everton have in the Premier League, if you're interested in that sort of thing. 0-0"

Liverpool have scored 34 goals so far in the Champions League after playing ten games in the competition, including the qualifiers. Everton, on the other hand, have scored just 33 goals in the Premier League after 29 outings.





The stats perhaps show just how terrific the Reds have been in front of goal this season.



