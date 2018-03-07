Tottenham Hotspur Lead Arsenal & Chelsea in Race to Sign Talented German Teenager

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a summer move for German teenager Jann-Fiete Arp.

The 18-year-old striker currently plays for Bundesliga outfit Hamburg, and Bild say that there is a 20% of him staying at HSV, as the club are close to relegation for the first time in their history.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Arp was the first player born in the 21st century to play in the Bundesliga, making his debut against Werder Bremen earlier this season.

He subsequently became the first 2000-born player to score in the Bundesliga, netting his first goal against Hertha BSC back in October.

The talented youngster is understood to be on Mauricio Pochettino's personal wish-list, and Tottenham have reportedly made an approach to sign the Germany Under-17 international. Their scouts will have been impressed by Arp's scoring record, particularly on the international scene as the 6ft 2in frontman has scored 18 goals in 19 appearances for his country.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea have previously held an interest in Arp, although it has now been reported that Tottenham are the front-runners for the youngster's signature.

Bild have previously suggested that the teenager could sign a contract renewal at HSV, however that would not deter Tottenham from retaining their interest in Arp.

Arp scored five goals in last year's Under-17 World Cup as Germany reached the quarter finals, before being knocked out by Brazil.

If the German youngster gets his move to England this summer, he could find himself playing against alongside members of the England squad that went on to win the Under-17 World Cup.