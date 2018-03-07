Watch: USWNT Earns 1-0 Win Over England in Final Game of SheBelieves Cup

There was not a lot of scoring in the USWNT's final game of the SheBelieves Cup.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 07, 2018

The USA picked up a 1-0 win over England in the final game of the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday.

With the victory, Team USA won the 2018 SheBelieves Cup, a stark contrast to the squads showing in 2017 when it finished last in the competition.

Wednesday's win came in a close contest that was decided by an own goal in the 58th minute. After a scoreless first half, the USWNT was on the attack in the second when a cross by Megan Rapinoe bounced off English defender Miller Bright and past goalkeeper Karen Bardsley for the winner.

Check out the goal below.

Prior to this match, the US had a 1-0 win over Germany and a 1-1 draw against France, so Wednesday's win gave the team seven points in three contests, which was enough to be named champions. France and England finished tied with five while Germany earned just one.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now