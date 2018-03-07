The USA picked up a 1-0 win over England in the final game of the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday.

With the victory, Team USA won the 2018 SheBelieves Cup, a stark contrast to the squads showing in 2017 when it finished last in the competition.

Wednesday's win came in a close contest that was decided by an own goal in the 58th minute. After a scoreless first half, the USWNT was on the attack in the second when a cross by Megan Rapinoe bounced off English defender Miller Bright and past goalkeeper Karen Bardsley for the winner.

Check out the goal below.

Sometimes all it takes is a little luck (and a really bad own goal) to get the advantage! pic.twitter.com/LbubZxozh4 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 8, 2018

Prior to this match, the US had a 1-0 win over Germany and a 1-1 draw against France, so Wednesday's win gave the team seven points in three contests, which was enough to be named champions. France and England finished tied with five while Germany earned just one.