Zinedine Zidane Claims Real Madrid Are 'Past Their Difficult Moment' After PSG Victory

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has praised his team for the way they handled Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos advanced to the quarter-final round of the this season's Champions League tournament with a 5-2 aggregate win over the French side, beating them 3-1 in the first leg of their tie last month and then 2-1 this week.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Cristiano Ronaldo's pinpoint header and Casemiro's deflected shot sandwiched a pinball goal from the home side to secure a second successive win in the tie. And speaking after the match, Zidane seemed to imply that his team were turning the corner.

Things haven't been as bright domestically for the Champions League and Primera Division holders this season. But they have won eight of their last 10 matches and perhaps this latest triumph could prove the catalyst that spurs them on for the rest of their campaign.

"We've had difficult moments in La Liga and Copa del Rey, but it's always difficult to maintain the same level while playing every three days," he said via Sky Sports.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"You can't always win everything, but we're winning now in La Liga and we have to look ahead to our game with Eibar on Saturday.

"Paris were perhaps not as good, but that's maybe because we played well. After the sending-off and the second goal, it got more difficult for them."

"I respect all the players, including Gareth Bale. He wasn't a starter in either leg, but he's a very important player who causes lots of trouble to the opposition. We have to stay united, as we were tonight."