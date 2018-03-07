Zinedine Zidane Tells Real Madrid to Prepare £90m Summer Bid for Premier League Attacker

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly told Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to sign Liverpool's Mohamed Salah this summer, as part of his apparent squad overhaul following a tough season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It seems that these pesky 'Salah to Madrid' rumours just won't go away. Apparently a player can't have a good season at his club without being linked to one of Europe's heavyweights, and the Liverpool attacker is no exception.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Zidane has told Perez to prioritise signing Salah over Spurs striker Harry Kane (which can only be good news to Tottenham fans). The Egyptian has lit the Premier League on fire since his summer arrival from AS Roma, and Zidane wants to make him the next Galactico.

According to the report, Madrid would be willing to pay around £90m for Salah's services - which dwarfs the measly £36m fee the Reds paid for the 25-year-old less than a year ago.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Salah has scored 31 goals in all competitions so far this term, and has chipped in with nine assists whilst at it. This has rather obviously caught the eye of the Real manager, and Zidane is said to now claim that Salah would suit the Spanish capital better than Kane would.

It's been a tough season for the European champions. Despite making their way into the Champions League quarter final after knocking out Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. find themselves slumped in third in La Liga, and sit 15 points adrift of league leaders, and severe rivals, Barcelona.