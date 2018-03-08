Allardyce Wants to See Through 'Long Term Plan' at Everton As He Holds Talks With Owner Farhad Moshi

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has insisted he wants to stay at the club for the 'long term' and has revealed that he has held talks with owner Farhad Moshiri over the future.

The former England boss signed an eighteen month deal with the Toffees in November, but received criticism from fans after his team fell to their sixth defeat in nine Premier League games at Burnley on Saturday.





When asked if he would like to stay at Everton beyond this season, Allardyce talked about wanting to be involved in the 'long term plan' at the club.

"Of course, There's tough times and there's times when you have to draw in, close the doors and stay focused on what you want to try and achieve," he told the press in his pre-match press conference (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

"I came out of retirement because there was a long term plan at Everton and a long term aspect going forward that I was excited to be part of - and understanding the history of Everton Football Club and the amount of mates who were here when Everton was very successful, the Peter Reids, the Andy Grays, the Paul Bracewells, Adrian Heaths.

"I know all about Everton and what it demands and what we've got to try and achieve - and that was an exciting prospect.

"Rather than short term I want it to be a long term appointment."

Allardyce also revealed that he has had contact with Moshiri to talk about the future.

"I'm having talks with him but obviously those talks are confidential." He divulged. "We're in a difficult period at the moment yes, but we have to try and turn that around on Saturday. It's my responsibility to get the team to play at a level we know they can play."

Everton face Brighton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.