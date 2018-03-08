Barcelona Midfielder Denis Suarez Ruled Out of Action for 20 Days With Groin Problem

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has been ruled out of action for up to 20 days with a groin injury, as reported by Sport.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury whilst playing against Espanyol on Thursday in the Catalan Super Cup at Lleida.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The star left the field of play after 43 minutes along with Espanyol's Didac Vila, who was also injured in the tangle.

It will be a frustrating period for Suarez, who hasn't appeared for the first team since January's game with Espanyol in the Copa del Rey.

At the moment, Andres Iniesta is touch and go to face Chelsea in the Champions League having only just returned from injury, and new signing Philippe Coutinho cannot feature in the competition due to having played for Liverpool before his move to the Nou Camp.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Suarez is finding opportunities hard to come by for the runaway La Liga leaders, and did not need his latest injury with an opening looking like fit may have finally appeared.

Since re-joining Barca in 2016 Suarez has made 37 league appearances, 26 of which came last season.

Now he is out for at least a fortnight he may harbour concerns about his future at the Nou Camp, especially with speculation increasing that the club are set to sign Gremio youngster Arthur this summer.

