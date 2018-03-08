FanView: Why Significant Changes Are Required If West Ham Are to Achieve Lofty Ambitions

It's been another season discontent at the London Stadium, with West Ham firmly embroiled in one of the most hotly contested relegation battles in Premier League history.

After an indifferent first campaign in their new surroundings, the Hammers made a couple of significant investments in the summer, picking up Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez for hefty sums of money.

Once more though things haven't turned out as planned, and after dismissing Slaven Bilic halfway through the season, new manager David Moyes faces a nerve jangling end to the campaign as he seeks to preserve their Premier League status.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The reality of West Ham's predicament is once more a far cry from dizzy pre-season hopes and expectation, with thoughts of challenging for a Europa League qualification spot for next season extinguished after a torrid start. What's worrying for Hammers fans though, is that many supporters will have seen these struggles coming before a ball was kicked.

Unfortunately, it feels like a broken record going round and round, with the club idly dwindling in the lower reaches of the table, seemingly going nowhere. Disorganisation at the highest level of the club has embroiled the Hammers for a good few years, with simple things turning the club into a bit of a laughing stock.

From the chairman publicly feuding with players (Robert Snodgrass and Jose Fonte for example), to the head of recruitment suggesting the club's transfer policy could operate around a player's ethnicity, the club often shines in the spotlight of the media for all the wrong reasons.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

That is of course, not to mention the prospect of continually playing the opening couple of league matches away from home because of stadium commitments out of the club's control. The untoward drama and negative press doesn't provide an even footing for the club, and it's no understatement to say the club feels the repercussions of such frequent goings on.

On the field, at times, it's not much better. Many sides are accused when they are struggling of lacking desire and commitment to the cause, with players often rooted out for not playing for the shirt. That may not be the case at West Ham, but there is strong evidence to suggest there is not enough cohesion about the team to make them difficult to beat.

All too frequently, a showdown occasion that would see the club assert themselves in a position of authority falls by the way side, with the Hammers sliding to defeat. Swansea away this past weekend is a glaring example of the team not only failing to capitalise on an opportunity to take points away from fierce relegation rivals, but taking a pasting in the process.

West Ham have carried 11 passengers in this first half. In a game of this magnitude, that just can’t happen. #SWAWHU — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) March 3, 2018

It begs the question for many Hammers fans, why does this keep happening? Ambition and willingness to drive the club forward into a new era have long been discussed, ever since the deal to move into the London Stadium was signed. Now there, and settling into a second campaign at their new home, things need to improve in all areas or the club face stagnation and mid-table mediocrity.

So what can be done? The board for one need to stay out of the headlines, and quietly go about their business. Public declarations of interest in players and television interviews need to stop, with the emphasis behind the scenes needing to switch to trying to identifying talent good enough to enhance the playing squad.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"They've got six games at home to save themselves to stay in the Premier League, genuinely, and they were miles away." Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally.

The players also need to take accountability as well for their performances, particularly when under pressure. Play as a unit, play for each other and most importantly, take responsibility on the pitch. There is no shame in going down in games when putting up a fight, but it's fair comment to say that just hasn't happened of late. Once in a while doesn't qualify either.

It's not a guaranteed formula to transform the fortunes of the club, but it's certainly a stepping stone. One thing is for sure, Hammers supporters deserve more than they are currently getting from their club, with swift progress needing to be made.