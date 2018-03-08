Galatasaray President Prices Newcastle & Everton Target at €30m After Magpies Bid

Galatasaray president Mustafa Cengiz has revealed that the club received an approach for Cape Verdean forward Garry Rodrigues in January. However, Cengiz says that the club are demanding €30m for the 27-year-old.

Newcastle United reportedly tabled a bid for Rodrigues in the January window of €8m. Previously, the forward has also been linked with Everton and Newcastle also attempted to sign him the previous summer with a €6m bid.

However, these bids did not come close the Galatasaray's valuation, who will be holding out for a much bigger sum if clubs come in for Rodrigues again this summer:

"I had an approach for Rodrigues one month ago. I wanted €30m," said Cengiz, as quoted by Futbolarena.

Newcastle failed in their pursuit to sign a striker in the January window. After a transfer budget was not disclosed to manager Rafael Benitez, the Magpies had to settle with attempting to bring in a loan signing.

They were beaten to the signature of Daniel Sturridge by West Brom, but finally managed a seal a deal for Leicester forward Islam Slimani.

Garry Rodrigues has six goals and eight assists in the Turkish Super Lig this season. Galatasaray will expect bids to come back in for their forward, but the the club's president has also tipped future success for Turkish football in general:

He added: "Turkey will be discovered within 3-5 years. The quality of the football played in Turkey is not far below Europe. We aren't comparable to the English League but we will catch up with them."