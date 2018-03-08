Hodgson Confirms Key Crystal Palace Attacker Is Set for 'Remarkable' Return for Chelsea Clash

Wilfried Zaha could make his comeback for Crystal Palace's game against Chelsea this weekend, manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed.

Zaha returned to training this week after five weeks out due to ligament damaged suffered in Palace's fixture against Newcastle, and Hodgson said on Thursday, via The Guardian, that Zaha's recovery has been "remarkable".

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Hodgson has struggled for selection in recent weeks, due to the injuries of players such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mamadou Sakho, so the Ivory Coast international's availability would be a huge boost.

Hodgson went on to say on Thursday: “He was able to join in with the team today for the first time, albeit in a modified session, which is enormous progress really.

“We have to be careful because it was a serious injury and, under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t have expected him back this week.

“But he’s so far ahead of schedule. I’ve got to make it clear: it is a remarkable recovery and we have to be very careful to make certain that, just because he can take part in two modified training sessions, he really is coming back as the Wilfried Zaha he was before the injury.

Crystal Palace have now lost all nine Premier League games not to feature Wilfried Zaha this season, by an aggregate score of 3-21. 😮



Best player outside the top 6? 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/FB7ddUpFkD — Team FA (@TeamFA) March 6, 2018

"But the initial prognosis had been that he would be back towards the end of season, rather than in just six weeks, so I would be delighted if it was possible for him to play any part on Saturday."

However, the ex-England boss admits that Zaha's involvement should be dealt with caution: "It’s still early days. What we definitely don’t want to do is push him back that week too early and then miss him at the end of the season.”





Zaha has been on good form this season when he has played, contributing four goals and an assist in Palace's league campaign.