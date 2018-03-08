How Arsenal Fare in the Europa League Could Determine How the Kroenkes Act Regarding Wenger's Future

Since his takeover of Arsenal in 2011, club owner Stan Kroenke has appeared a largely passive figure. Never really investing too much of his own money in the club or the squad, he has also never made any big executive decisions regarding the club's management.

However, this could all change this season with Arsenal looking set to miss out in a top-four place for the second consecutive season. How the Gunners fare in the Europa League could determine what decisions Kroenke makes regarding under pressure manager Arsene Wenger.

Stan and his son Josh, who is also an Arsenal director, could be ready to make that ultimate decision regarding Wenger's future if their previous track record is anything to go by.

The Kroenkes' other sporting ventures include the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, the Colorado Rapids of MLS and the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL. The Kroenkes are currently on their 10th NFL and eighth NBA head coach since their respective takeovers. Jeremy Wilson, writing for the Telegraph, has analysed why Wenger seems to be the anomaly.

For instance, George Karl was sacked as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets in 2013 after nine years of moderate success. Ultimately, Karl was capable of taking the Nuggets to the NBA play-offs, but never on an extended run to the finals.

You can translate this level of success to Wenger and the Champions League. Always able to qualify, but never going on a run to compete in the competition. Under Wenger, Arsenal reached an adequate level of success expected for a club of their budget.

The Europa League could hold the key to what happens next at Arsenal. Failure to win spells another season outside of the Champions League and record-low league finish for Wenger. It could prove the catalyst in Wenger finally being deemed as under achieving at Arsenal. As Josh Kroenke explained regarding the George Karl decision, he said it was "a chance to jump-start our programme in a different direction".

Josh has been staying in London to assess the current situation at the club and has been frequently going to matches, visiting the training ground and Arsenal's base at Highbury House.





"It's important to take the emotion out of decisions because if you are making decisions with emotion then they can come back to haunt you in the future," Josh Kroenke has previously explained.

The Kroenke's have previous history in instating young coaches to take over their sports teams. In January 2017 they hired 30-year-old Sean McVay to take over the LA Rams. That year he was named 'Coach of the Year' by the Pro Football Writers of America.

This could be encouraging the some of the young coaches tipped to take over at Arsenal like Mikel Arteta, Thierry Henry, and Eddie Howe.