Huddersfield Confirm On-Loan Ingolstadt Star Set for Permanent Switch at Season's End

Huddersfield Town will complete the permanent signing of Florent Hadergjonaj on a three-year deal at the end of the season.

The club's official site revealed that the Terriers will snap up the full-back from current club Ingolstadt after Hadergjonaj impressed manager David Wagner during his season-long loan spell.

An undisclosed fee was agreed between the two parties after Huddersfield took up the option to turn the transfer into a permanent one, and Hadergjonaj will officially become a Town player when the transfer window opens on 1st July.

Speaking about the capture, Wagner explained why he had sought to bring the Swiss international to Yorkshire from the 2. Bundesliga side.

He said: “We knew that Flo would offer great competition for the right back position and I think his first seven months at Huddersfield Town have shown why he is so highly-rated in Germany.

“As we expected, his characteristics have been perfect for our style of play and his performances have really improved game-by-game for us. He is also a great guy who has fitted into our dressing room perfectly.

“We must also remember that he is only 23 years old, so he has plenty of space to improve further too. That’s very exciting for everyone at the Club!”

Hadergjonaj will pen his contract with Huddersfield upon his arrival back in England, and the club have the option to extend that deal by a further year if he continues to develop well at the John Smith stadium.

The former Young Boys starlet has featured in 21 games in all competitions for Wagner's men so far this term, and has weighed in with assists in the Premier League loss to Chelsea and FA Cup draw with Birmingham.

The versatile defender, who has become a popular figure among Huddersfield's fanbase, is able to play at left-back or on the right of midfield as well as his natural position at right full-back.

